A New Queen Takes the Reign! Julie Ca...

A New Queen Takes the Reign! Julie Cangialosi is named Mrs. DC America 2017. Next Stop Mrs. America

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: PRLog US Entertainment

Julie Cangialosi is Mrs. District of Columbia America 2017. The judges crowned Julie, on March 18, 2017 at the Embassy of France in Washington, DC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PRLog US Entertainment.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trampcare hammers seniors! Beware Ryan doesn't ... 7 min Liar in Chief 12
Chumpcare, can you keep your own Dr? 12 min Liar in Chief 15
No information about Trump's wiretapping claims 17 min Liar in Chief 8
Donna Brazile confesses! GUILTY!! 38 min Donald duck Von T... 21
Liar in Chief Doesn't Understand How NATO Works... 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 10
Trump catalogue of failure 2 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 1
people of american see if they tell 1 hr get smart usa fin... 1
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,187 • Total comments across all topics: 279,686,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC