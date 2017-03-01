A Man Charged With Kidnapping a Georg...

A Man Charged With Kidnapping a Georgetown Student Has Been Detained

An Italian man accused of kidnapping a Georgetown University student will be transferred to Washington, D.C., following a ruling by a federal court judge in Seattle. The Washington Post reports a judge ordered Paolo Aldorasi, 34, to be detained after he was charged with kidnapping a male university student.

