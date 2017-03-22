8 Arrested in Connection with Britain...

8 Arrested in Connection with Britain Parliament Attack

British police said Thursday they have arrested eight people in connection with the attack near Britain's Parliament in London, which killed three people and ended when an officer shot dead the attacker. Mark Rowley, head of counterterrorism efforts for London's Metropolitan Police Service, said the arrests came from searches at six addresses, and that "inquiries" at locations in London, Birmingham and other parts of the country were continuing.

