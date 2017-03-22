8 Arrested in Connection with Britain Parliament Attack
British police said Thursday they have arrested eight people in connection with the attack near Britain's Parliament in London, which killed three people and ended when an officer shot dead the attacker. Mark Rowley, head of counterterrorism efforts for London's Metropolitan Police Service, said the arrests came from searches at six addresses, and that "inquiries" at locations in London, Birmingham and other parts of the country were continuing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats Want War With Russia
|50 min
|Political Atheist
|2
|The first and the last
|1 hr
|Learnings
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Yidfellas
|20,923
|Libraries Full Of Oddballs
|2 hr
|neverheardofher
|1
|Deepak Chapra has defective brain
|2 hr
|neverheardofhim
|3
|Fantastic Four morons
|2 hr
|duhduhduh
|6
|Its odd can a demo explain it
|2 hr
|Obama could have WON
|5
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC