2 US Officials to Testify About Trump Claim That Obama Wiretapped Him
From left, National Security Agency chief Admiral Michael Rogers and FBI Director James Comey will testify publicly about whether there is any truth behind the explosive, but unsubstantiated, claim by U.S. President Donald Trump that former President Bara Two key U.S. officials are set to testify publicly about whether there is any truth behind the explosive, but unsubstantiated, claim by U.S. President Donald Trump that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his Trump Tower headquarters in the weeks before last year's presidential election. Both Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey, and National Security Agency chief Admiral Michael Rogers likely would have known about the eavesdropping if it occurred.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A very bad day for the lying conman known as Vo...
|8 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|4
|Donna Brazile confesses! GUILTY!!
|20 min
|Wall specialist
|25
|Just a bitch here
|35 min
|Btch1
|1
|Von Tramp conman supporters list of excuses and...
|51 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|17
|Chumpcare, can you keep your own Dr?
|53 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|19
|About the "right" to healthcare in America
|55 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|5
|8/21/2017
|1 hr
|Trump4ever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC