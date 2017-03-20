2 US Officials to Testify About Trump...

2 US Officials to Testify About Trump Claim That Obama Wiretapped Him

From left, National Security Agency chief Admiral Michael Rogers and FBI Director James Comey will testify publicly about whether there is any truth behind the explosive, but unsubstantiated, claim by U.S. President Donald Trump that former President Bara Two key U.S. officials are set to testify publicly about whether there is any truth behind the explosive, but unsubstantiated, claim by U.S. President Donald Trump that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his Trump Tower headquarters in the weeks before last year's presidential election. Both Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey, and National Security Agency chief Admiral Michael Rogers likely would have known about the eavesdropping if it occurred.

