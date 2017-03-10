10 for Today: Friday, March 10

HEALTH BILL BATTLE: House Energy and Commerce Committee member Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III, D-Mass., right, and members of the committee argue the details of the GOP's "Obamacare" replacement bill after working through the night, Thursday, March 9, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The unanimous ruling caps a stunning fall for Park Geun-hye, the country's first female leader, whose corruption scandal plunges the country into political turmoil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.