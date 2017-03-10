10 for Today: Friday, March 10

10 for Today: Friday, March 10

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KUQL-FM Mitchell

HEALTH BILL BATTLE: House Energy and Commerce Committee member Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III, D-Mass., right, and members of the committee argue the details of the GOP's "Obamacare" replacement bill after working through the night, Thursday, March 9, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The unanimous ruling caps a stunning fall for Park Geun-hye, the country's first female leader, whose corruption scandal plunges the country into political turmoil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
give more money to the poor 7 min the truth will be... 1
Obama Gave Money to Muslim Countries 16 min Native ... 11
Help name Obama's new book... 40 min Native ... 15
well trump and flynn what a team 49 min trump flynn russi... 1
Illegal facts 52 min Aponi 4
Here's the kicker for you [email protected], that's NOT... 1 hr Aponi 12
Wikileaks beatdown to the CIA.... 1 hr Political Atheist 13
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,727 • Total comments across all topics: 279,453,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC