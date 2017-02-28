Youth charged with trying to bring gun into Woodrow Wilson High School
A soccer player waits to enter a game at Woodrow Wilson High School on Oct. 30, 2013, in Washington. A 17-year-old has been charged with a firearms offense after D.C. police said he tried to take a gun into Woodrow Wilson High School in Northwest Washington on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaking! Elizabeth Warren scalped....
|23 min
|Political Atheist
|2
|Its time to start ignoring the riff raff
|43 min
|Irving
|7
|Witches in white dresses...
|46 min
|Political Atheist
|1
|Trump looks to refocus his presidency in addres...
|58 min
|Jim-ca
|25
|Let's investigate our retarded president first ...
|1 hr
|Patriot Act
|10
|Investigations into Russia to continue after Fl...
|2 hr
|Political Atheist
|462
|SNL tonight or Presidential Address Watch Donal...
|3 hr
|Insider
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC