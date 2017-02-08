Youth charged in three robberies, burglary in online scam
Last weekend, as many Washingtonians were preparing to watch the Super Bowl, one person wielding a gun and posing as a seller of items offered online, moved around the city, carrying out two robberies and a burglary, according to the D.C. police. Advice is given frequently about ways to ensure safety during prospective online transactions, but crimes still occur.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka Trumps dad states unfairness
|26 min
|Impeached
|1
|Will president trump be impeached in 2017?
|1 hr
|American
|20
|Chicken little the un American demo troll
|1 hr
|Political Atheist
|5
|Stumpy Von Tramp conman turns scary 3 am call u...
|1 hr
|Political Atheist
|9
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|1 hr
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Will donald provide date time and place like obama
|1 hr
|Aponi
|2
|Trump is the best President we have ever had
|2 hr
|Aponi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC