Yes, those are robots you see on the streets of Washington, DC

A European technology company is partnering with food delivery company Postmates to test five ground robot delivery machines on the busy streets of Washington, D.C. Residents and tourists walking around the district's Northwest quadrant started spotting the six-wheel robots around town this week. The machines were created by Starship Technologies, which is led by the cofounders of Skype.

