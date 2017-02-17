Yes, those are robots you see on the streets of Washington, DC
A European technology company is partnering with food delivery company Postmates to test five ground robot delivery machines on the busy streets of Washington, D.C. Residents and tourists walking around the district's Northwest quadrant started spotting the six-wheel robots around town this week. The machines were created by Starship Technologies, which is led by the cofounders of Skype.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A reminder about the free Press in this country...
|19 min
|deport the Pinko ...
|9
|Every media outlet in the country including fox...
|27 min
|deport CAIR
|24
|Investigations into Russia to continue after Fl...
|1 hr
|Katrina
|97
|Trump helps coal states
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|10
|Von Tramp conman Heil Trampenfuhrer decrees!
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|1
|Why TH is Von Tramp conman having a campaign ra...
|2 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|2
|Healthcare Monopolies and the FTC (Oct '15)
|3 hr
|Mar-a-Lago Winter...
|61
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC