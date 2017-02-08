Woman in serious condition after being rescued from house fire in Southeast Washington
Xenia St SE fire knocked down. We rescued an elderly woman from 2nd floor bedroom now enroute to hospital in serious condition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka Trumps dad states unfairness
|1 hr
|Political Atheist
|8
|AG Jeff Sessions!!
|1 hr
|Political Atheist
|13
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|4 hr
|Aponi
|13
|Trump is the best President we have ever had
|5 hr
|Depart
|5
|Protesters apply here
|6 hr
|Patriot Act
|1
|Will president trump be impeached in 2017?
|8 hr
|American
|20
|Chicken little the un American demo troll
|8 hr
|Political Atheist
|5
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC