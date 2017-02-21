White House says chief of staff not w...

White House says chief of staff not wrong to talk to FBI

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference , Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Oxon Hill, Md. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference , Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Oxon Hill, Md.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michelle Obama really has a "BIG AZZ" . (Dec '11) 1 hr Political Atheist 24
Obama and Jeremiah Wright 1 hr Seek Help 3
Thanks Obama for Nothing! (Sep '10) 1 hr Political Atheist 3
Trump is putting the News media in their place! 1 hr deport the kooks 15
News Obama's coming to Washington, but will he go out? (Nov '08) 1 hr Political Atheist 10
Desperate liars do desperate things! 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 22
Trump Help Family Life Bookstore ( PLEASE) 2 hr Political Atheist 3
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,634 • Total comments across all topics: 279,141,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC