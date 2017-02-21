White House says chief of staff not w...

White House says chief of staff not wrong to talk to Fbi Washington...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KIRO-TV Seattle

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump is putting the News media in their place! 12 min Earl 11
Vodka Queen to appear on Dancing With the Stars 47 min Political Atheist 2
If he opens his claptrap, Straight up lies and ... 2 hr Donald duck Von T... 10
News Investigations into Russia to continue after Fl... 2 hr Frogface Kate 297
Off to Mara Lago country club again this weekend ? 3 hr Donald duck Von T... 32
Another Nixon WH, investigations shifts to cove... 4 hr Donald duck Von T... 2
media better president than trump 4 hr media better than... 1
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for District of Columbia County was issued at February 25 at 1:30PM EST

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,315 • Total comments across all topics: 279,136,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC