White House says chief of staff not wrong to talk to Fbi Washington...
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is putting the News media in their place!
|12 min
|Earl
|11
|Vodka Queen to appear on Dancing With the Stars
|47 min
|Political Atheist
|2
|If he opens his claptrap, Straight up lies and ...
|2 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|10
|Investigations into Russia to continue after Fl...
|2 hr
|Frogface Kate
|297
|Off to Mara Lago country club again this weekend ?
|3 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|32
|Another Nixon WH, investigations shifts to cove...
|4 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|2
|media better president than trump
|4 hr
|media better than...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC