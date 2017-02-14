White House: Mideast peace may not be 2-state solution
In this Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton: ALCOHOLIC
|21 min
|Contractor Screw Job
|14
|russians near usa main land
|26 min
|Aponi Bent Over
|4
|Refugee weapons seized
|38 min
|Aponi
|1
|Investigations into Russia to continue after Fl...
|39 min
|gwww
|3
|to democrats and republican
|49 min
|Donald Trump
|6
|Its funny
|1 hr
|Aponi
|1
|Boycott all Democratic owned businesses
|1 hr
|Aponi
|8
|Whatever happened to FBI HRT sniper, Lon Horiuchi (Feb '12)
|17 hr
|Tahoedirt
|412
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC