There are on the Salon story from 18 hrs ago, titled What's next for Standing Rock? Sioux tribe is calling on people to flood Capitol Hill in March. In it, Salon reports that:

Protesters demonstrate against the Energy Transfer Partners' Dakota Access oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation in Cannon Ball, North Dakota on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016 This story is part of Sarah Jaffe's new series, Interviews for Resistance , in which she speaks with organizers, troublemakers and thinkers who are doing the hard work of fighting back against America's corporate and political powers.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Salon.