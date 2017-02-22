What the DC Food Porn Blogger ACTUALLY Eats in a Day Will Make You So Jealous

If you were to scroll casually through Georgetown University student Justin Schuble's Instagram handle, @DCFoodPorn , you might think the guy subsists on Instagram-friendly food-doughnuts, pizza, ice cream, waffles, tacos-alone. But does he actually eat it all? As it turns out, Schuble actually likes to keep to a pretty healthy diet, despite what his Instagram shows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.