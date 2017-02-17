What people don't get about the DC ho...

What people don't get about the DC housing market: supply is much ...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Rebuilding Place in the Urban Space

The Washington City Paper's daily e-letter calls our attention to the Mark Lee column in the Washington Blade , " Is D.C. destined to be the domain of the well-to-do? " The answer is "Yes." Apparently, last fall I wrote a similar " blog entry in response to an article in The Atlantic , titled "Will D.C.'s Housing Ever Be Affordable Again?" My answer was no, but with a more detailed analysis than the one below.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rebuilding Place in the Urban Space.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chealsea Clinton dad ??? 1 hr Piel 7
Stock market up 4 percent in four weeks 1 hr Piel 11
Defend Democracy 2 hr CommonSense 6
President Putin is getting inpatient Donald Hit... 2 hr The real deal 1
680 cubans deported 3 hr Piel 1
News Investigations into Russia to continue after Fl... 4 hr Lawrence Wolf 108
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Louise 20,839
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. NASA
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,098 • Total comments across all topics: 278,985,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC