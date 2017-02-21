Washington Marriott Georgetown Unveils Renovation
Representing Marriott Hotels' reinvention efforts, ranging from hotel design to associate training, this is Marriott International's flagship brand's first fully redesigned property in the Washington, DC, metro area. "We want our guests to experience forward-thinking, aesthetically pleasing spaces that help foster their inventive nature," said Matthew Carroll, VP, Marriott Hotels.
