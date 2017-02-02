Washington Is a College Town. Too Bad It Doesna t Act Like It.
Take a walk near the intersection of Massachusetts and Nebraska avenues, home to American University, and you'd never know you were next to an institution of higher learning. There are no cute bookstores, sticky-floored campus watering holes, edgy art spaces, or ratty undergrad apartments.
|Donald put Iran on notice
|1 hr
|telling it straight
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|white girls
|20,804
|Canadian Bound Celebrities
|2 hr
|liberal
|11
|Bumbling and belligerent Trump is gonna have us...
|2 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|7
|At prayer breakfast Tramp didnÂ’t ask for prayer...
|2 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|1
|Uc Berkeley Democrats go wild
|2 hr
|Political Atheist
|3
|Go Trump !!
|3 hr
|jaykayel
|10
