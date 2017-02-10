Washington, D.C. progressives screening out Trump-supporters in ads for roommates

The New York Times reports people posting ads for roommates in Washington, D.C. are adding a new caveat: Trump supporters need not apply : In one recent ad, a couple in the area who identified themselves as "open-minded" and liberal advertised a $500 room in their home: "If you're racist, sexist, homophobic or a Trump supporter please don't respond. We won't get along."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Air.