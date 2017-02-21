Want Your Daughter to Run for Office One Day? Herea s 3 Summer Camps That Will Get Her Started.
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump weren't the only presidential candidates last summer pondering issues and delivering speeches. Potomac's Daniel Yaya threw his hat in the ring, too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investigations into Russia to continue after Fl...
|50 min
|Retribution
|224
|680 cubans deported
|2 hr
|Nobama did divide us
|3
|is the trump camp
|2 hr
|Shia le Poofter
|2
|Hannity The Hack To Keep Dossier On Reporters
|4 hr
|Political Atheist
|6
|Obama influenced French election/2012..
|5 hr
|Aponi
|4
|Obama Library: $1.5 BILLION!!!!
|6 hr
|Political Atheist
|6
|Von Tramp conman Heil Trampenfuhrer decrees!
|6 hr
|Aponi
|19
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC