Verizon Wireless Outage Affects Thousands in NW Washington
A Verizon wireless service outage continues to plague thousands around the Meridan Hill Park area in Washington, D.C., affecting more than just phone service. Verizon said the problem is located mostly in the 20009 zip code area since Friday, Feb. 3. They said engineers are working on the problem.
