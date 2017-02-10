US agents conduct first Trump-era rai...

US agents conduct first Trump-era raids targeting undocumented migrants

Demonstrators march against the immigration polices of President Donald Trump and other issues on February 11, 2017 in New York City. WASHINGTON - US authorities arrested hundreds of undocumented migrants this week in the first large-scale raids under President Donald Trump, triggering panic in immigrant communities nationwide.

