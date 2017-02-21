UL-Lafayette edges Coastal Carolina 7...

UL-Lafayette edges Coastal Carolina 79-77

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

Frank Bartley IV scored 19 points, including the go-ahead free throws late in the second half, to lift Louisiana-Lafayette to a 79-77 win over Coastal Carolina on Saturday. Johnathan Stove added 14 points, Justin Miller had 13 and Bryce Washington grabbed 11 rebounds for Louisiana-Lafayette, which has won three in a row.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
We do not MATTER...WE THE PEOPLE 41 min Rise above it 1
Trump is putting the News media in their place! 55 min Rise above it 17
The never mind what Tramp said policies 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 12
Off to Mara Lago country club again this weekend ? 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 34
trump media knows more than you 1 hr more media needed 1
Captain crybaby and petulant child needs plante... 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 6
If he opens his claptrap, Straight up lies and ... 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 12
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,717 • Total comments across all topics: 279,158,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC