UL-Lafayette edges Coastal Carolina 79-77
Frank Bartley IV scored 19 points, including the go-ahead free throws late in the second half, to lift Louisiana-Lafayette to a 79-77 win over Coastal Carolina on Saturday. Johnathan Stove added 14 points, Justin Miller had 13 and Bryce Washington grabbed 11 rebounds for Louisiana-Lafayette, which has won three in a row.
