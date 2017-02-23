U. S. Park Police officer fires at ve...

U. S. Park Police officer fires at vehicle after traffic stop

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

A U.S. Park Police officer fired shots at a vehicle after a suspect rammed his cruiser early Thursday in Southeast Washington, officials said. The incident happened around 4 a.m. as the officer was conducting a traffic stop at Talbert Street and Talbert Terrace SE.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Investigations into Russia to continue after Fl... 4 min deport all perverts 281
Obama lies 4 min Aponi 38
The stock market 5 min Aponi 1
Dnc adviser calls donald a monster 9 min Aponi 3
Im sorry chicken little 13 min Irving 2
More obama lies 13 min Aponi 7
Swedish Democrats claim Trump was right 34 min Aponi 1
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,670 • Total comments across all topics: 279,097,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC