Two people arrested in U.K. in hacking of D.C. police closed-circuit camera network
A security camera mounted along Wisconsin Avenue NW in the Georgetown area of D.C. Two people have been arrested in London in the hacking of storage devices that record data from D.C. police surveillance cameras, law enforcement authorities said Thursday. The arrests were made in the south London neighborhood of Streatham and followed a search warrant that was served Jan. 19, the day before the presidential inauguration in Washington.
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are demos so inclined to be felons
|55 min
|Aponi
|1
|Obama Presidential Library??
|59 min
|Aponi
|41
|I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ...
|1 hr
|Aponi
|8
|trump mexico says they will
|1 hr
|Political Atheist
|2
|well some people got questions
|2 hr
|we lost a great man
|6
|Donald Hitler Trump is also a crook
|2 hr
|NASTY MAN
|4
|I Love Donald Trump
|3 hr
|JESUS WINS
|3
