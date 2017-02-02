Two people arrested in U.K. in hackin...

Two people arrested in U.K. in hacking of D.C. police closed-circuit camera network

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

A security camera mounted along Wisconsin Avenue NW in the Georgetown area of D.C. Two people have been arrested in London in the hacking of storage devices that record data from D.C. police surveillance cameras, law enforcement authorities said Thursday. The arrests were made in the south London neighborhood of Streatham and followed a search warrant that was served Jan. 19, the day before the presidential inauguration in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are demos so inclined to be felons 55 min Aponi 1
Obama Presidential Library?? 59 min Aponi 41
I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ... 1 hr Aponi 8
trump mexico says they will 1 hr Political Atheist 2
well some people got questions 2 hr we lost a great man 6
Donald Hitler Trump is also a crook 2 hr NASTY MAN 4
I Love Donald Trump 3 hr JESUS WINS 3
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,064 • Total comments across all topics: 278,528,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC