Trumpa s speech to Congress: a Time for small thinking over'
Addressing Congress for the first time, President Donald Trump is issuing a broad call for overhauling the nation's health care system and revving up the U.S. economy, declaring in excerpts of the speech that "the time for small thinking is over." But Trump's Tuesday night address was unlikely to offer anxious lawmakers specific guidelines for tackling the complicated legislative priorities that have divided his own Republican Party.
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaking! Nancy Pelosi DEAD...
|28 min
|Patriot Act
|16
|Trump looks to refocus his presidency in addres...
|37 min
|Political Atheist
|59
|Chealsea Clinton dad ???
|1 hr
|Political Atheist
|48
|Nothing new here
|1 hr
|Political Atheist
|2
|Why do so many demos wear masks
|3 hr
|25or6to4
|7
|Massachusetts number 1
|4 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|18
|Corrupt Congressman and his Brothers from NJ
|6 hr
|Truth be told
|1
