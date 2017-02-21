Trump Will Be First President In 36 Years To Skip White House Correspondents Dinner
Donald Trump at the 101st Annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton on April 25th, 2015 in Washington, DC. This year, he says he will not attend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A deafening silence when racists murder..that's...
|5 min
|say racist again ...
|5
|Trump is putting the News media in their place!
|8 min
|deport all Social...
|24
|Investigations into Russia to continue after Fl...
|10 min
|Chilli J
|349
|We do not MATTER...WE THE PEOPLE
|30 min
|Political Atheist
|3
|Obama Library: $1.5 BILLION!!!!
|40 min
|Political Atheist
|32
|trump media knows more than you
|58 min
|Paragraphs for sale
|2
|President Trump's Age ?
|59 min
|Fools
|16
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC