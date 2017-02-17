Trump tries to move past controversies, toward legislating
Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, her husband, senior adviser Jared Kushner, their two children Arabella Kushner and Joseph Kushner, Chief White House Strategist Steve Bannon, second from right, and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, right, walk to Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Trump is visiting Boeing South Carolina to see the Boeing 787 Dreamliner before heading to his estate Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., for the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lets start a petition
|10 min
|Aponi
|1
|Von Tramp conman pulls a Nixon, remember how he...
|18 min
|Aponi
|3
|The donalds rally
|22 min
|Irving
|29
|While Von Tramp conman holds campaign rallies 9...
|22 min
|Aponi
|2
|John McCain FLIPS on Republican Base.
|25 min
|SassyPeeBoots
|9
|Political illiterate says "eleventy billion" Af...
|26 min
|Aponi
|5
|When are we going to defeat ISIS?
|30 min
|Aponi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC