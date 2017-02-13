Trump travel ban ruling raises the st...

Trump travel ban ruling raises the stakes in the Supreme Court battle

4 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

A federal appeals panel's decision to uphold the stay of Donald Trump's temporary travel ban has dramatically raised the stakes in the coming Supreme Court fight - and increased the likelihood that Republicans may have to use the nuclear option to get Neil Gorsuch through the Senate. The left has been in a froth since Trump took office, and members of the Democratic establishment in Washington are terrified that the rising anti-Trump movement will turn on them in the same way the tea party turned on the Republican establishment.

Read more at The Washington Post.

