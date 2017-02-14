Trump knew for weeks that aide was misleading over Russia - White House

U.S. President Donald Trump knew for weeks that national security adviser Michael Flynn had misled the White House about his contacts with Russia but did not immediately force him out, an administration spokesman said on Tuesday. Senators John Cornyn , John Barrasso and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell , speak during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.