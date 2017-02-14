Trump knew for weeks that aide was misleading over Russia - White House
U.S. President Donald Trump knew for weeks that national security adviser Michael Flynn had misled the White House about his contacts with Russia but did not immediately force him out, an administration spokesman said on Tuesday. Senators John Cornyn , John Barrasso and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell , speak during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 14, 2017.
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help Mentally Ill People ( REPENT)
|1 hr
|Becky
|5
|Whatever happened to FBI HRT sniper, Lon Horiuchi (Feb '12)
|3 hr
|Tahoedirt
|412
|Norcross looking to take down Menendez
|3 hr
|Sam
|2
|Oh brother, these dopes think the world is as s...
|4 hr
|Political Atheist
|9
|I have a foolproof and absolute plan to save th...
|4 hr
|Political Atheist
|15
|Boycott all Democratic owned businesses
|7 hr
|Patriotic Act
|5
|Norcross brothers dangerous
|7 hr
|Dirty Norcross
|1
