Trump aides had repeated contacts with Russian intelligence
President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin from the Oval Office of the White House on January 28, 2017, in Washington. President George W. Bush looked into Putin's eyes and thought he saw his soul.
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help Mentally Ill People ( REPENT)
|2 hr
|Becky
|5
|Whatever happened to FBI HRT sniper, Lon Horiuchi (Feb '12)
|5 hr
|Tahoedirt
|412
|Norcross looking to take down Menendez
|5 hr
|Sam
|2
|Oh brother, these dopes think the world is as s...
|5 hr
|Political Atheist
|9
|I have a foolproof and absolute plan to save th...
|5 hr
|Political Atheist
|15
|Boycott all Democratic owned businesses
|8 hr
|Patriotic Act
|5
|Norcross brothers dangerous
|9 hr
|Dirty Norcross
|1
