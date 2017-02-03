Trump administration appeals court order blocking travel ban
There are 1 comment on the Daily Monitor story from 20 hrs ago, titled Trump administration appeals court order blocking travel ban. In it, Daily Monitor reports that:
The US Justice Department on Saturday appealed a temporary block of Donald Trump's travel ban on citizens from seven mainly Muslim countries, after the president unleashed a fiery tirade and those with valid visas started arriving on American soil. It was just the latest in a series of dramatic twists since the Republican billionaire leader issued his immigration order a week ago.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
|
#1 11 hrs ago
This is the end of America as we know it. Trump is going to pulverize America!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump to skip dinner with Washingto...
|37 min
|davy
|164
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|"Gaping, seeping wounds every day, it's fine!
|3 hr
|Piel
|7
|Will donald provide date time and place like obama
|6 hr
|Aponi
|1
|Aponi is nothing more than a blatant liar for V...
|6 hr
|Aponi
|11
|Lie twice in one comment so you can walk back o...
|9 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|5
|Desperate liars do desperate things!
|9 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC