Trump administration appeals court order blocking travel ban

There are 1 comment on the Daily Monitor story from 20 hrs ago, titled Trump administration appeals court order blocking travel ban. In it, Daily Monitor reports that:

The US Justice Department on Saturday appealed a temporary block of Donald Trump's travel ban on citizens from seven mainly Muslim countries, after the president unleashed a fiery tirade and those with valid visas started arriving on American soil. It was just the latest in a series of dramatic twists since the Republican billionaire leader issued his immigration order a week ago.

Prophecy

Cape Coral, FL

#1 11 hrs ago
This is the end of America as we know it. Trump is going to pulverize America!
