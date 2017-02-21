Today in History: February 23

Today in History: February 23

On Feb. 23, 1942, the first shelling of the U.S. mainland during World War II occurred as a Japanese submarine fired on an oil refinery near Santa Barbara, California, causing little damage. In 1848, the sixth president of the United States, John Quincy Adams, died in Washington, D.C., at age 80. In 1903, President Theodore Roosevelt signed an agreement with Cuba to lease the area around Guantanamo Bay to the United States.

