Thousands of demonstrators across US say 'Not My President'
A rally against Donald Trump stretches a few blocks along Central Park West in New York, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Demonstrators unhappy with President Donald Trump's policies attended a "Not My Presidents Day" rally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Von Tramp conman Heil Trampenfuhrer decrees!
|1 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|13
|While Von Tramp conman holds campaign rallies 9...
|2 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|3
|Political illiterate os desperate to deflect fr...
|6 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|1
|Political illiterate says "eleventy billion" Af...
|8 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|6
|When are we going to defeat ISIS?
|10 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|5
|Graham: Trump must punish Russia for election i...
|1 hr
|Retribution
|22
|Obama influenced French election/2012..
|1 hr
|Piel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC