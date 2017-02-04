This Friday, get ready to join the da...

This Friday, get ready to join the dark side a " of a penumbral lunar eclipse

Prod the kids outside, give them hot chocolate and gaze toward the moon in the east. Enjoy the evening penumbral lunar eclipse on Friday.

