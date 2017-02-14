Theresa May's government has rejected a petition to ban Trump from visiting Britain
The British government has formally rejected a nationwide petition calling for US President Donald Trump's planned state visit to the UK to be cancelled. However, in a written statement released on Tuesday morning, the Foreign Office said it plans to give "the full courtesy of a State Visit" to the President.
