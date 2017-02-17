The White House is trying to fire thi...

The White House is trying to fire this guy, but it's complicated.

Cordray heads the consumer lending bureau championed by Senator Elizabeth Warren, and the White House is actively weighing whether Trump should fire him, according to Republican congressional aides and lobbyists who are in contact with the administration about Cordray's fate. It is a move that many Republican lawmakers are urging, but it also gives some White House advisers pause for the potential of a backfire within Trump's own populist base.

