The White House is trying to fire this guy, but it's complicated.
Cordray heads the consumer lending bureau championed by Senator Elizabeth Warren, and the White House is actively weighing whether Trump should fire him, according to Republican congressional aides and lobbyists who are in contact with the administration about Cordray's fate. It is a move that many Republican lawmakers are urging, but it also gives some White House advisers pause for the potential of a backfire within Trump's own populist base.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 min
|Dimitiras
|20,838
|Investigations into Russia to continue after Fl...
|43 min
|Retribution
|107
|Fast..................... Fast Power
|1 hr
|Political Atheist
|6
|Chealsea Clinton dad ???
|1 hr
|Political Atheist
|5
|Stock market up 4 percent in four weeks
|1 hr
|Political Atheist
|10
|Trump is framing Russia!
|2 hr
|Political Atheist
|2
|A reminder about the free Press in this country...
|4 hr
|Beat the Press
|11
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC