The Latest: White House to propose sl...

The Latest: White House to propose slashing agency budgets

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WLOX-TV Biloxi

Host President Donald Trump, makes a toast during a dinner reception for the annual National Governors Association winter meeting Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the State Dining Room of the White House, in Washington. The White House is moving to propose slashing cuts to longtime Republican targets like the Environmental Protection Agency in a set of marching orders to agencies as it prepares its budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
For dummies the problem isn't their lies it's t... 3 min Donald duck Von T... 16
News Investigations into Russia to continue after Fl... 3 min Lawrence Wolf 422
The we don't know what we're doing excuse! 7 min Donald duck Von T... 11
4th straight weekend at country club, record ta... 44 min Deport Sassy 10
Congressman Donald Norcross money scam from MLK 48 min Nadia 1
trump needs more hearings on a navy seal we los... 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 5
Chealsea Clinton dad ??? 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 40
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,390 • Total comments across all topics: 279,183,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC