The Latest: Trump: No tolerance for v...

The Latest: Trump: No tolerance for violence against police

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

On Tuesday, Three federal judges questioned lawyers from the Justice Department and Washington state. The judges are determining whether to lift a nationwide pause of President Donald Trump's immigration ban against citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ivanka Trumps dad states unfairness 26 min Impeached 1
Will president trump be impeached in 2017? 1 hr American 20
Chicken little the un American demo troll 1 hr Political Atheist 5
Stumpy Von Tramp conman turns scary 3 am call u... 1 hr Political Atheist 9
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 1 hr Frogface Kate 11
Will donald provide date time and place like obama 1 hr Aponi 2
Trump is the best President we have ever had 2 hr Aponi 4
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,806 • Total comments across all topics: 278,679,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC