The Latest: Trump: No tolerance for violence against police
On Tuesday, Three federal judges questioned lawyers from the Justice Department and Washington state. The judges are determining whether to lift a nationwide pause of President Donald Trump's immigration ban against citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka Trumps dad states unfairness
|26 min
|Impeached
|1
|Will president trump be impeached in 2017?
|1 hr
|American
|20
|Chicken little the un American demo troll
|1 hr
|Political Atheist
|5
|Stumpy Von Tramp conman turns scary 3 am call u...
|1 hr
|Political Atheist
|9
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|1 hr
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Will donald provide date time and place like obama
|1 hr
|Aponi
|2
|Trump is the best President we have ever had
|2 hr
|Aponi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC