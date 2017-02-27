The House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Dec. 8, 2008.
President Donald Trump's first address to Congress gives him a welcome opportunity to refocus his young administration on the core economic issues that helped him get elected -- and, his allies hope, to move beyond the distractions and self-inflicted wounds that have roiled his White House. Trump's advisers say he will use his prime-time speech Tuesday to declare early progress on his campaign promises, including kick-starting construction of his proposed southern border wall, and to map a path ahead on thorny legislative priorities, including health care and infrastructure spending.
