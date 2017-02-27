The House Chamber on Capitol Hill in ...

The House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Dec. 8, 2008.

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: CTV

President Donald Trump's first address to Congress gives him a welcome opportunity to refocus his young administration on the core economic issues that helped him get elected -- and, his allies hope, to move beyond the distractions and self-inflicted wounds that have roiled his White House. Trump's advisers say he will use his prime-time speech Tuesday to declare early progress on his campaign promises, including kick-starting construction of his proposed southern border wall, and to map a path ahead on thorny legislative priorities, including health care and infrastructure spending.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Congressman Donald Norcross and His brother Geo... 10 min Norcross backstabber 1
News Investigations into Russia to continue after Fl... 10 min Pete 447
Breaking! Nancy Pelosi DEAD... 13 min Hey Meathead 11
Fox News Stooges Lick Trump Manass!!!!! LOL 20 min Liar Trump 1
National Deficit 27 min Liar Trump 9
Hey Donald Trump you are one BAD HOMBRE you sho... 54 min Soetoro 16
Donald Trump ( STAND TALL STAND STRONG) 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 2
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,412 • Total comments across all topics: 279,205,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC