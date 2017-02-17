The FBI is pursuing 3 separate probes...

The FBI is pursuing 3 separate probes into Russian hacking of the presidential election

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation is pursuing at least three separate probes relating to alleged Russian hacking of the U.S. presidential elections, according to five current and former government officials with direct knowledge of the situation. While the fact that the FBI is investigating had been reported previously by the New York Times and other media, these officials shed new light on both the precise number of inquires and their focus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stock market up 4 percent in four weeks 52 min Mar - a - Lago Pa... 12
trumps tongue was in bill clinton's asz! lol! 1 hr Trump Asz Kisser 1
News Investigations into Russia to continue after Fl... 1 hr Mar - a - Lago Pa... 109
A reminder about the free Press in this country... 1 hr Trump Asz Kisser 12
Go George ! 1 hr Mar - a - Lago Pa... 33
Chealsea Clinton dad ??? 1 hr Trump Is A Piece ... 8
Trump is framing Russia! 1 hr Mar - a - Lago Pa... 3
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. NASA
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,886 • Total comments across all topics: 278,986,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC