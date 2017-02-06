Teenage boy fatally shot in Northeast...

Teenage boy fatally shot in Northeast Washington

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on the unit block of Berns Street NE near East Capitol Street. The D.C. region has had 24 homicides this year, according to a tracking by The Washington Post .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help The True Christian ( Donald Trump ) 5 min NO MORE TALK 1
Donald Trump ( HELP THE HOMELESS ) 8 min NO MORE TALK 1
News The Latest: Trump to skip dinner with Washingto... 9 min Le Jimbo 177
How the Von Tramp conman team hoodwinked gullib... 56 min Donald duck Von T... 1
Another weekend what did Von Tramp lie about? 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 2
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 7
he's like a really smart person, has best words... 2 hr Donald duck Von T... 5
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,517 • Total comments across all topics: 278,632,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC