Suspect arrested in August killing behind recreation center in Northwest

D.C. police have arrested a suspect in Baltimore in connection with the Aug. 8 killing of a 45-year-old man who was shot behind a recreation center on Georgia Avenue in Northwest Washington. Herman Lee Cook Jr., 46, had been identified as a suspect a few days after the shooting and was being sought on a charge of second-degree murder for the past six months.

