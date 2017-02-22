Suspect arrested in August killing behind recreation center in Northwest
D.C. police have arrested a suspect in Baltimore in connection with the Aug. 8 killing of a 45-year-old man who was shot behind a recreation center on Georgia Avenue in Northwest Washington. Herman Lee Cook Jr., 46, had been identified as a suspect a few days after the shooting and was being sought on a charge of second-degree murder for the past six months.
