Shaky Dams Are Just The Start; 56,000...

Shaky Dams Are Just The Start; 56,000 Bridges Are Also In Trouble

The problem with American infrastructure maintenance seems a bit worse than some of us realized: a new report says that nearly 56,000 bridges in the U.S. are "structurally deficient." The bridges are traversed an estimated 185 million times daily.

