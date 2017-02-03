Security lapse leaves May's plane a terror target
Terrorists can follow every movement of the Prime Minister's official aircraft live by using a mobile phone app, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. The astonishing security lapse made Theresa May 'a flying target' as she arrived in the terror hotspot of Turkey from Washington last week, experts warned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mitch McConnell and the Republican controlled U...
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|2
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|1 hr
|Cadaverously old ...
|4
|ISIS he alone has a secret plan to defeat ISIS ...
|2 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|24
|Remember when EOs and Signing Statements were o...
|2 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|13
|Donald Trump ( RECEIVE THE POWER)
|2 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|2
|Liberals Democrats ( REPENT)
|2 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|2
|Senate Democrats to cave in to Donald Trump's a...
|3 hr
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC