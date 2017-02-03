Security lapse leaves May's plane a t...

Security lapse leaves May's plane a terror target

45 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Terrorists can follow every movement of the Prime Minister's official aircraft live by using a mobile phone app, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. The astonishing security lapse made Theresa May 'a flying target' as she arrived in the terror hotspot of Turkey from Washington last week, experts warned.

