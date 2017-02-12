Second suspect arrested in shooting t...

Second suspect arrested in shooting that injured four last year

A second suspect has been arrested in a daylight shooting last year at a busy District intersection that left four people wounded and prompted a public outcry. The shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m. June 8 at New York Avenue and North Capitol Street NW.

