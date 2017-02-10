Roommates wanted. Trump supporters need not apply.
When Sahar Kian needed a new roommate for the home she shares near Georgetown University, she did what many young people in the Washington area do: She took out an ad on Craigslist and then set down a few ground rules. Kian, 23, is not the first person to add such a clause to a quest for a roommate.
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember when EOs and Signing Statements were o...
|4 hr
|CAIR spells terro...
|15
|More immigrants arrested in France
|7 hr
|Waikiki wasteland
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Gwyen
|20,821
|How much is Soros paying you chicken little
|8 hr
|Aponi
|3
|Democrat nut cake sets self on fire
|8 hr
|Aponi
|12
|well some people from ga
|9 hr
|Flash Hammerstein
|2
|Will president trump be impeached in 2017?
|11 hr
|CAIR spells terro...
|23
