Rex Tillerson Vows a More Efficient State Department, Addresses Divisive 2016 Election
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks to State Department employees upon arrival at the department's headquarters, on Feb. 2, 2017, in Washington, D.C. vowed a more efficient State Department and touched on the 2016 election in introductory remarks Thursday to staff at Foggy Bottom in Washington. "I believe any organization runs best when all of its members embrace accountability," Tillerson, the former Exxon Mobil chief, told the assembled staffers.
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump to skip dinner with Washingto...
|5 min
|Born in the USA
|142
|Uc Berkeley Democrats go wild
|12 min
|USA beats all others
|5
|Canadian Bound Celebrities
|17 min
|USA beats all others
|14
|Why's so many mamy people angry?
|21 min
|USA beats all others
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Telisha
|20,805
|Bumbling and belligerent Trump is gonna have us...
|4 hr
|Piel
|12
|Can't wait for Green Gross to vacation in Cancu...
|5 hr
|El Patron
|1
