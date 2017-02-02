Rex Tillerson Vows a More Efficient State Department, Addresses Divisive 2016 Election

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks to State Department employees upon arrival at the department's headquarters, on Feb. 2, 2017, in Washington, D.C. vowed a more efficient State Department and touched on the 2016 election in introductory remarks Thursday to staff at Foggy Bottom in Washington. "I believe any organization runs best when all of its members embrace accountability," Tillerson, the former Exxon Mobil chief, told the assembled staffers.

