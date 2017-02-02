Rex Tillerson Vows a More Efficient S...

Rex Tillerson Vows a More Efficient State Department, Addresses Divisive 2016 Election

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: US News & World Report

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks to State Department employees upon arrival at the department's headquarters, on Feb. 2, 2017, in Washington, D.C. vowed a more efficient State Department and touched on the 2016 election in introductory remarks Thursday to staff at Foggy Bottom in Washington. "I believe any organization runs best when all of its members embrace accountability," Tillerson, the former Exxon Mobil chief, told the assembled staffers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Trump to skip dinner with Washingto... 5 min Born in the USA 142
Uc Berkeley Democrats go wild 12 min USA beats all others 5
Canadian Bound Celebrities 17 min USA beats all others 14
Why's so many mamy people angry? 21 min USA beats all others 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Telisha 20,805
Bumbling and belligerent Trump is gonna have us... 4 hr Piel 12
Can't wait for Green Gross to vacation in Cancu... 5 hr El Patron 1
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,632 • Total comments across all topics: 278,507,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC