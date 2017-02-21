Rex Tillerson stays silent as State Dept. set to resume a regulara briefings
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been maintaining his silence during his first weeks on the job, as has the department he heads. But some of that veil of silence will be lifting early next month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXRO radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump restores states' rights....
|45 min
|Chump In Chief
|3
|President Trump's Age ?
|1 hr
|Chump In Chief
|14
|"Drain The Swamp" Lol!!
|1 hr
|Chump In Chief
|1
|834,000 illegal votes for Clinton...
|1 hr
|Political Atheist
|4
|If he opens his claptrap, Straight up lies and ...
|1 hr
|Chump In Chief
|6
|I Love Donald Trump ( REPENT)
|1 hr
|Acts 2 38
|1
|Determination Donald Trump
|1 hr
|Acts 2 38
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC