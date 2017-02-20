Residents displaced after fire at building in Southeast
Firefighters in the District said five residents were displaced Monday afternoon after a blaze broke out on the first floor of a small apartment building in Southeast Washington. All the residents were safe and accounted for, the D.C. Fire Department said.
