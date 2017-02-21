Republicans face Obamacare popularity, time crunch for repeal plan

Congressional Republicans who spent seven years promising to repeal Obamacare now face a do-or-die stretch on Capitol Hill, hoping to build unity and take the first steps to repeal the health care law before they break for Easter. After being heckled by liberal activists and constituents back home last week, Republican lawmakers return Monday to Washington facing a grim situation: Obamacare is more popular than ever, and unity within their own ranks is proving elusive.

