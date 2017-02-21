Republicans face Obamacare popularity, time crunch for repeal plan
Congressional Republicans who spent seven years promising to repeal Obamacare now face a do-or-die stretch on Capitol Hill, hoping to build unity and take the first steps to repeal the health care law before they break for Easter. After being heckled by liberal activists and constituents back home last week, Republican lawmakers return Monday to Washington facing a grim situation: Obamacare is more popular than ever, and unity within their own ranks is proving elusive.
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investigations into Russia to continue after Fl...
|36 min
|Donald J Trump
|415
|Hey Donald Trump you are one BAD HOMBRE you sho...
|3 hr
|Julia
|9
|America And Donald Trump ( WON)
|5 hr
|Satan Lost
|1
|Katy Perry Lady Ga Ga Sarah Silverman( YOU LOST)
|5 hr
|Satan Lost
|1
|Satan And Witches ( YOU LOST )
|5 hr
|Satan Lost
|1
|Trump is putting the News media in their place!
|5 hr
|Political Atheist
|39
|do not let jeff sessions do the investigation o...
|6 hr
|Former Democrat
|3
